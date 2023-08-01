Title: Deputy Prime Minister of Cuba Involved in Car Collision

Article:

The news of a car collision involving Ramiro Valdés, Cuba’s deputy prime minister, has rapidly spread across social networks. The incident occurred at the intersection of Paseo Avenue and 23rd Street, in El Vedado, Havana. A viral image capturing the moment between Valdés and the motorist, with a luxurious Mercedes Benz car and a diesel vehicle being inspected by an agent, quickly made the rounds.

The pro-government page, Página de Mauro Torres, was one of the first to report on the events, praising Valdés’ resolute attitude. According to a Facebook post, the collision took place on Saturday at around 7:30 a.m. Witnesses claim that the driver of the electric motorcycle failed to notice the signs of a police officer, leading to the impact with the car in which Valdés was traveling.

A local resident who witnessed the accident supported this version and added that the motorist did not see the policeman who was directing traffic on that street because the traffic light at the intersection was green. The incident occurred as Valdés’ caravan was heading along Paseo Avenue towards the Plaza de la Revolución, where the Council of State and various ministries are located. This route is frequently used by high-ranking officials and is considered one of the best-equipped in the capital.

It is common for the police to control traffic in adjacent streets during such processions, making accidents of this nature unusual. Página de Mauro Torres highlighted Valdés’ immediate response to the injured motorcyclist. Witnesses describe how Valdés and his security detail rushed to help the injured individual, who had suffered a fissure in the fibula. Another person also assisted in transporting the injured motorcyclist to Calixto García Hospital, confirming the account given by the pro-government page.

A nurse from the hospital confirmed that the injured man apologized while receiving treatment, but Valdés assured him that there was no need to worry. The page concluded its coverage by applauding Valdés’ actions, asserting that such acts of humanity are everyday occurrences in Cuba. It questioned whether leaders of other countries would demonstrate the same courage in similar situations.

In Cuba, where acts of heroism and humanity are exemplified on a daily basis, the official page emphasized Valdés’ actions as a testament to the country’s values. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of safeguarding human life, even for high-ranking officials.

________________________

Collaborate with our work:

The team of 14intervene is dedicated to providing comprehensive journalism that accurately reflects the realities of Cuba. We appreciate your support on this journey and invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of our newspaper. Together, we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

