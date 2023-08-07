Deputy Rosa Amalia Pilarte López Faces Coercion Measures for Drug Trafficking and Money Laundering Charges

Title: Deputy Rosa Amalia Pilarte Accused of Drug Trafficking and Money Laundering, Faces Potential Coercion Measures

The Public Ministry has formally requested the imposition of a measure of coercion against Rosa Amalia Pilarte López, a deputy from the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), who is currently facing charges of drug trafficking and money laundering. The request was made to Judge Napoleón Estévez Lavandier, who presides over the Special Instruction of the Supreme Court of Justice.

In the instance, Deputy Attorney Pedro Amador asked the judge to impose a periodic presentation requirement and an impediment to leaving the country as measures of coercion. Additionally, he urged the judge to demand an economic guarantee in cash amounting to 100 million pesos from the accused.

The deputy prosecutor made this plea in the request for the opening of a trial against Pilarte López. The Attorney General of the Republic, Miriam Germán Brito, had previously instructed an investigation into the allegations against the deputy.

Rosa Amalia Pilarte López is a defendant in a case alongside her husband Miguel Arturo Lopez Florencio (commonly known as Miky Lopez) and their two children, Ada María Pilarte and José Antonio Román. The Public Prosecutor’s Office has filed charges against them in the jurisdiction of La Vega.

The charges involve several companies, including Auto Crédito Selecto, Servi Crédito Selecto, Agropecuaria Gloria Ivette, and Inmobiliaria Gloria Ivette. According to the accusation, these companies were allegedly used as fronts to disguise the origin of billions of pesos and dollars obtained from drug trafficking activities within the national financial system.

Pablo Antonio Martínez Javier, an extradited partner of Miky López who was previously convicted in the United States for drug trafficking in 2009, remains a fugitive and is accused of participating in this criminal network.

Prosecutors argue that the criminal organization operated between 2007 and 2019 and moved more than RD$2 billion, with evidence supporting their claim seen through economic transactions within national banks. The funds involved in these transactions are suspected to have stemmed from illegal activities.

This development adds significant weight to the ongoing investigation against Representative Rosa Amalia Pilarte López and her alleged involvement in drug trafficking and money laundering activities.

