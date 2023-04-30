Desakato, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Nobody expected it. On November 16, Desakato announced its dissolution through a statement. They put an end to a 20-year career, in which between 2003 and 2023 they have released two demos, six LPs and one EP.

From the beginning the Asturian character of the band was marked: they did not hesitate to put lyrics in Astur in almost all their work, and they even signed a bagpiper (Dani) in their ranks. They also tried to distance themselves from the narrow corset that tightens any group encompassed within the state punk rock scene. To do this they did not hesitate to add doses of hardcore, metal or stoner, with Pablo’s melodic voice facing Pepo’s guttural. In 2018 they even recorded a conceptual EP live (both in audio and video): Antártida.

But the group ends. In the statement they argue that “The level of physical and emotional energy that playing in a band like ours implies, means that we have always pushed ourselves to be at the limit of our possibilities and that demand has worn us down”. If there are more reasons, only they know. The fact is that they say goodbye in a big way, with the tour “The year we live intensely”, in which they will tour our country again at festivals and large venues until offering the last concert at the WiZink Center in Madrid on November 11. From his workplace, the Ovni Estudio in Llanera (Asturias), the singer and guitarist Pablo Pérez answers our questions. The word he repeats the most: pride.

Desakato announces his farewell. It must have been a very difficult decision. Has it been going around your head for a while? Was it due to a combination of circumstances?

It is a combination of circumstances. On the one hand, the pandemic, logically, has taken its toll on an emotional level. But I think the main reason is seeing ourselves on a different emotional level than what the band was on. We believe that an active band has to have total enthusiasm for the project and have an incredible hunger. In this case, we didn’t have it, so we thought it was time to leave it, to leave Desakato in the highest place and at the moment he deserves. Sometimes you have to leave the party when you’re having the best time. We were right in that sense, I think it was the most honest thing to do.

“We cannot be more proud of the people who follow us” How did your public take it?

We thought it was going to be more traumatic, really. At the time we announced the dissolution, I thought that there were people who were going to feel disappointed, but there were many displays of affection, a lot of intensity, talking to us about the moments in which we had accompanied them throughout their lives in a lot of places, so we can't be more proud of the people who follow us.

The group leaves a legacy of two demos, six LPs and one EP, in which you always tried to distance yourself from the canons of the state scene so as not to be “another band with a k”: mix of styles (punk, rock, metal, hardcore, stoner…), conceptual works like Antártida… Do you have the feeling of having achieved it?

Completely. We are super proud of the songs we have made, and what we have achieved in our years as a band. Looking back, and in these emotionally intense moments, I put on old Desakato records and still get emotional. That is something important and very interesting, so I am very proud of all the work and of my colleagues, of how we have grown, not only as artists but also as a family, we cannot ask for more.

You also always claimed your Asturian origin: lyrics in Astur, bagpipes… Has that also helped to define your identity?

At first, that was very present. We are quite proud of it. In fact, I don’t understand music without keeping in mind the roots of the band. When you think of a big band, the city, the town, the place, the historical context in which it emerged, always comes a little behind you. And I think that Desakato, if it has also had a certain importance, is a bit because of this, we have never been ashamed of our Asturian origins. We are people of the town, and we have taken it all over Spain with pride. That is sincere, honest, and people know how to value it.

Speaking of your origins, they go back almost to when you were ten years old, with that band from Llanera Boys, with which you did versions of The Beatles in Asturian. Then you start rehearsing at the local music school. How do you remember those beginnings now, from a distance?

Well, with great enthusiasm. And with a lot of nostalgia, because it is the most beautiful part of the journey, when you start out and feel that hunger, that desire to eat the world. It is what is missed now, after twenty years. But the journey has been a road in which we have enjoyed a lot, which is the important thing. Do not obsess over the goal, but rather know how to enjoy the journey. And we have known how to do it perfectly.

Desakato, as you say, has had a twenty-year history: from 2003 to 2023. Have they gone by very quickly?

Yes, too fast. When I say that we’ve been playing for twenty years, I feel quite old, because it’s incredible that twenty years have passed since we were in music school. We have had a great time, we have seen the world, we have been able to travel, learn, find new influences, listen to new music… The truth is that it has been a super nice journey.

“The important thing is not to be obsessed with the goal, but to know how to enjoy the journey” ¿Would you change something about these twenty years, looking back?

No. If we can boast of anything, it’s having been a group with a lot of honesty, very faithful to what we’ve always thought. This decision also attests to that. And I feel very proud, I would not change anything that we have done.

You say goodbye in style, with the tour “The year we live intensely”. Is it a bittersweet feeling?

We have gone through several emotional stages, but at this moment I think we are at the point of enjoying it, of taking it as a party, of being able to enjoy with the people who follow us, being able to reach as many people and places as possible. We are going to live it with great intensity, as the name of the tour says. But also with joy, trying to make it not a funeral, but a party.

What have you prepared for these concerts? Do I review all your discography?

Yes, we have rescued quite a few songs that we hadn’t played in a long time. And above all we have focused the repertoire on the songs that people like the most. We used to be the typical band that played the newest songs live, the ones we liked the most, but this tour has to be for the public, for the people who have been following us for a long time, so I hope we don’t leave any important song for nobody in the pipeline.

“When I say that we have been playing for twenty years I feel quite old” Is the tour going to be immortalized in some way, with a live album for example?

In principle no, it is not the idea. Of course we will make some kind of graphic documentation for the memory, to always have it there, but we are not going to make any, let's say, planned recordings.

You have already given the first of these concerts, last Saturday February 11 at Gazpatxo Rock in Valencia. As was?

Incredible, a feeling of total satisfaction, like we found a lot of people eager to see us. In fact, I have the image of a girl who was in the front row during the whole gig crying, the poor thing. It was exciting, it’s going to be the general tone of the tour.

You have already announced some dates, going through festivals like Viña Rock, Juergas Rock Festival… Approximately how many dates are you going to do?

We do not have a specific number, but it will be a less extensive tour than on other occasions. We have decided to set quite high technical demands, so that people can enjoy the latest concerts in all their splendor. So we are only going to play in places where we are completely sure that it will be up to the task on a technical level. Less bowling, but of better quality.

One of those chosen sites is the WiZink Center in Madrid, which is also going to be the last. Is it dizzying to play in such a big place?

At first, yes, really, because when we started this project and we put the tickets on sale, we had a lot of doubts as to whether we were going to jump into the pool. But seeing the development of how tickets are selling, it’s going to be a very special night. It has been a success to take Desakato to play in a stadium, we never would have imagined it. So with great pride we are living it.

A final goodbye, or do you leave the door open to a possible return?

At this moment we are completely sure that it is best to leave Desakato as it is right now. It’s a pretty thoughtful decision, and I don’t think it’s going to change that feeling. I mean, Desakato was what he was, and he deserves to be left to a sweet spot. Right now we are at our best moment, so it is what we must do and we are convinced of it.