DeSantis challenges Trump for the Republican nomination

A debut with great ambitions, that of Ron DeSantis. The unusual Twitter chat with Elon Musk, to address a digital audience (the tech tycoon boasts 141 million followers on social media). Alongside more traditional moments, from electoral campaign videos to TV interviews. Even more, a series of initiatives has started which can decree the successes or failures of the candidacy for the White House: the call to the meeting of the major donors in Miami; followed by a tour of states and rallies from coast to coast of the country. Initial stages of a field offensive that promises to be record-breaking: it will mobilize hundreds of millions of dollars and recruit an army of 2,600 officials and militants by September.

DeSantis, governor of Florida, spared nothing in the starting blocks of his race for the Republican nomination for president of the United States. Also because the big obstacle was immediately noticed: the other big pretender, Donald Trump, so far ahead in the polls despite scandals and trials. Trump’s collaborators wasted no time in questioning their rival’s charisma and leadership: “One of the most distant campaigns from the people in modern history,” ruled the Make America Great Again group.

DeSantis, to his credit, is ahead of the other main suitors, African-American Senator Tim Scott and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. And his goal is clear: to wrest from Trump the radical base, decisive in the party primaries, accrediting himself as a trusted ultra-conservative without the heavy legacy of the former president. The chat on Twitter, in intention, can serve this: it was Trump’s favorite means of communication, before the tycoon migrated to his own Truth Social.

And DeSantis is counting on Musk, who has pushed his candidacy while indicating that he wants to remain neutral at the moment in the challenge between Republicans. Since he took over the microblogging company, the controversial tycoon has steered it to the right, being accused of opening the door to conspiracy theories and disinformation. One of the latest acts: Tucker Carlson’s popular extremist show, fired by conservative media bastion Fox, will be reborn on Twitter.

DeSantis doesn’t stop at Twitter to nab conservatives and ultra-conservatives. He builds on his exploits as governor: he has distinguished himself with strident initiatives against abortion, public education, civil rights and gun controls. He spearheaded school bans of hundreds of books for content he said was inappropriate, such as racial sensitivity or non-traditional families. He canceled inclusion programs at universities. Again: he has passed a law that prohibits the termination of pregnancy six weeks after conception, before many women know they are pregnant. He eliminated permit requirements for carrying concealed handguns and rifles. And he’s in a court battle with Disney after it scrapped the iconic company’s autonomy deals in the state for being too progressive.