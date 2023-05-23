Home » DeSantis will launch the US presidential candidacy together with Elon Musk
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will announce his candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential elections during an interview with Twitter CEO Elon Musk: the American broadcaster NBC reported it and the news was confirmed by De Santis’ staff. The two will organize an event on Twitter Spaces, the social network’s platform for audio chats, on Wednesday May 24 at 7 PM Eastern Time (1 am in Italy), an event that will be moderated by David Sacks, a tech entrepreneur very close to Elon Musk.

“I’m not currently endorsing any particular candidate, but I do care that Twitter is a kind of town square,” Musk said.

DeSantis was re-elected governor of Florida to a second term last November. His rising profile among Republicans and his fundraising prowess make him arguably Donald Trump’s main opponent for the Republican nomination.

