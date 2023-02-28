Home World Descendents will headline the Barna’N’Roll Warm Up
The group Descendents will headline the concert warm-up of the festival Barna’N’Roll which will be held on 28 of Julyone day before the start of the event in the Razzmatazz room in Barcelona.

The festival Barna’N’Roll has already confirmed their lineup and warm-up concert details. The mythical and referential punk rock group Descendents will be at the head of the show with Good Riddance y Authority Zero. This deluxe triplet will perform on 28 of July in the living room Razzmatazz from Barcelona.

Tickets for the concert are priced at 30€ (+ management fees) and 35€ if they are bought at the box office. They can already be purchased through this link.

He Barna’N’Rolllocated in Poble Espanyol, is celebrated on July 29 and will feature several musical performances by different artists of the genre such as The Dropkick Murphys, Madball, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Cockney Rejects o The Slackers.

