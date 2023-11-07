Home » Design Open Day brings together 250 people at Radisson Red Campinas – MONDO MODA
The opening of the Campinas Design Week (@semanadesign) took place on Monday, November 6th at the Radisson Red Hotel, in the Cambuí neighborhood. The event organized by businessman Lenine Faria brought together more than 250 architecture, interior design and landscaping professionals from Campinas and the Metropolitan Region.
The Design Open Day featured a lecture with Graziela Nivoloni, Alexandre Salles, Christian Ullmann and ìndio San and a talk with Esther Schattan, Marianne Wenzel and Carol Tilkian.
Design Week runs until November 14th at QG and Circuito stores.
Photos: Guilherme Gongra

