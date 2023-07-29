Designing the Symbol of Unity: Mathieu Lehanneur’s New Olympic Torch for the Paris 2024 Games

Mathieu Lehanneur Designs Olympic Torch for 2024 Paris Games with Focus on Equality, Water, and Peace

Paris, France – Next year, the city of Paris will host the highly anticipated Olympic Games and Paralympic Games. As the countdown to these sporting events begins, the torch relay ceremonies have become the center of public attention. This time, renowned designer Mathieu Lehanneur has been invited to create a unique and symbolic torch for both events, incorporating the concepts of equality, water, and peace.

Passing the Olympic torch represents the values and spirit of sports competition. It serves as a crucial part of the opening ceremony, signifying unity among athletes from different nations. Mathieu Lehanneur, the designer behind the new Olympic torch, described it as a once-in-a-lifetime dream for any designer. He emphasized that the experience is like a magical encounter with history, where the torch embodies ritual and symbolism. As a symbol of cohesion and sharing, the Olympic torch plays a pivotal role in the Games.

Lehanneur’s design draws inspiration from the three vital elements of equality, water, and peace. Equality is visually represented through the torch’s horizontal and vertical symmetry, highlighting the importance of fairness in sporting competition. The water element is evoked through the torch’s 3D vibration effect, creating the illusion of rippling water movements and reflecting light, paying homage to the iconic Seine River that runs through the heart of Paris. The curved shape of the torch represents peace, embodying qualities such as tenderness, generosity, and unity.

In an effort to address sustainability concerns, ArcelorMittal, the torch manufacturer, has committed to producing only 2,000 torches for the 2024 Paris Olympics, which is five times fewer than in previous games. This reduction aims to minimize waste generated during the manufacturing process, aligning with the Olympic Games’ commitment to environmental stewardship.

The unveiling of the torch has been met with enthusiasm from both athletes and the general public. The innovative design that incorporates these significant concepts is seen as a reflection of the values championed by the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games.

As the torch relay ceremony approaches, excitement continues to build, and anticipation for the 2024 Paris Olympics is at an all-time high. With Mathieu Lehanneur’s symbolic torch design serving as a beacon of unity and progression, the Games promise to deliver a memorable experience that embodies the spirit of the Olympic movement.

