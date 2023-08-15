Desperate Father Seeks Help Online in Search for Missing Son in Cuba

Desperate Father Seeks Help to Find Missing Son in Cuba

A father from Cuba has taken to social media to ask for assistance in locating his missing son, who he hasn’t heard from in 14 days. Alexis Miguel García, 33, was last seen in Cerro, the capital of Cuba, when he visited his uncle’s house. Since then, his family has been unable to determine his whereabouts.

In a heartfelt plea on Facebook, Alexis Garcia shared a picture of his son and wrote, “Hello, this is my son, his name is Alexis Miguel Garcia Alejo, he is 33 years old. It has been 14 days since the last day I saw him, the last place he was was at his uncle’s house on the Hill. Since then, we have not heard from him. Please, if anyone sees him, call 53911105. I’m his father. I’ll be forever grateful.”

The concerned father shared his plea in the Facebook group “Missing or lost persons in Havana.” Despite the outreach, no further details about Alexis Miguel Garcia Alejo have been revealed, including his appearance or what he was wearing.

Unfortunately, cases of disappearance in Cuba have been on the rise, and families of missing individuals are resorting to social media in an effort to locate their loved ones. Recently, another case involving Ernesto Gonzalez, a 16-year-old teenager with a mental disability, has gained attention. Gonzalez has been missing for a month and a half, according to his family.

Angel Enrique Caballero Velazquez, a 26-year-old Cuban, is another individual who has gone missing. He was last seen in Guanabacoa, located in Havana. The relatives of both individuals are seeking public support to help locate them.

With reports of disappearances surging and authorities seemingly inactive, concerned parents and relatives are making their pleas more visible in hopes of finding their missing loved ones. Social media platforms, such as Facebook, have become a powerful tool in mobilizing communities and spreading awareness about these cases.

As the search for Alexis Miguel Garcia Alejo continues, friends, family, and online communities remain hopeful that he will be found soon.

