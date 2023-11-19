Desperate Pleas for Release: Families of Hostages in Israel-Hamas War Seek Help from World Leaders

Thousands of Israelis gathered in a march to Jerusalem, accompanied by the families of the hostages kidnapped by Hamas, as they demand their safe return. The families are putting pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to negotiate for the release of the hostages, with some voices beginning to speak out against the ongoing war.

One man, who has relatives among the kidnapped hostages, made a desperate plea for help in bringing them home. He joined the chorus of voices seeking assistance from various leaders, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in the hopes of achieving the release of their loved ones.

The situation continues to escalate, with tensions running high and the desperate pleas of the families echoing across the region. Stay informed with the full coverage on Google News.

