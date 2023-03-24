Destiny goes hand in hand with the common road——The 10th anniversary of President Xi Jinping’s concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind

CCTV news(News Broadcast): Standing at the height of the historical development of mankind, President Xi Jinping, with a long-term historical perspective and a broad world sentiment, pondered deeply about the future and destiny of mankind, proposed the important concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind, and guided the way forward for the development and progress of the world. Over the past ten years, China has joined hands with other countries in the world to promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, and has made new and greater contributions to creating a more prosperous and beautiful future.

In the vast universe, this blue planet is the common home of more than 8 billion people. However, the world today is facing serious challenges of deficits in peace, development, security, and governance. Faced with the question of the times, “what’s wrong with the world, what should we do?”, the world has heard the proposals from China. In his speech at the Moscow Institute of International Relations in March 2013, President Xi Jinping put forward for the first time the important concept of a community with a shared future for mankind.

With the world in mind, we will never slacken our actions. Over the past ten years, President Xi Jinping has observed the general trend and sought the overall situation, deeply observed the future and destiny of mankind and the development trend of the times, and continuously enriched the connotation and practical path of the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind. In 2015, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, President Xi Jinping clearly pointed out that it is necessary to build a new type of international relations centered on win-win cooperation and build a community of shared future for mankind. In 2017, at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, President Xi Jinping explained in depth the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind, advocating for all countries to build an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world with lasting peace, universal security, and common prosperity. From the global development initiative proposed at the general debate of the 76th UN General Assembly in 2021, the global security initiative proposed at the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference in 2022, and the global civilization initiative proposed at the high-level dialogue between the Communist Party of China and world political parties this year , President Xi Jinping provides Chinese solutions to respond to changes in the world, times, and history.

All countries in the world are on a big ship with a common destiny. They must help each other and help each other in order to sail through the stormy waves and sail towards a bright future. Committed to building a community with a shared future for mankind, President Xi Jinping has personally promoted a series of solid actions, telling the story of “Those who are like-minded are not far away from mountains and seas”.

In order to improve the health and well-being of the African people, China assisted in the construction of the African Center for Disease Control and Prevention Headquarters Project. In January this year, the first phase of the project was completed. Since then, the African continent has had the first all-Africa CDC with modern office and experimental conditions and complete facilities.

In order to implement the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, China has established an International Research Center for Big Data for Sustainable Development. The Sustainable Development Science Satellite No. 1 launched by China has opened data services to the world in September last year. During the United Nations 2023 Water Conference, the research center presented seven sets of water-related data products to the United Nations to provide data support for countries to better achieve their water-related sustainable development goals.

Just this month, under the mediation of China, Saudi Arabia and Iran achieved a historic reconciliation dialogue and agreed to restore diplomatic relations, injecting stability into the turbulent world.

A firm advocate of economic globalization, an active participant in global climate governance, an important contributor to international anti-epidemic cooperation, and a key force in UN peacekeeping operations… In China, the world has seen the appearance of a responsible major country.

Let unity replace division, cooperation replace confrontation, and tolerance replace exclusion. The concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind responds to the common demands of countries all over the world in pursuit of development and progress. Important documents such as resolutions of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Over the past decade, at the bilateral level, China has proposed building a bilateral community of shared future with more than 10 countries. At the regional level, China has proposed and promoted the construction of 10 communities of shared future, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, China-Africa, China-Arabia, and China-Pacific island countries. At the global level, China has proposed and promoted the construction of eight communities of shared future in cyberspace, nuclear security, and human health.

Over the past decade, the common values ​​of all mankind, such as peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy, and freedom, have become increasingly popular among the people.

Let the torch of peace be passed on from generation to generation, let the power of development flow continuously, and let the light of civilization shine brightly. Building a community with a shared future for mankind is an important part of Xi Jinping’s diplomatic thinking, which demonstrates the Chinese Communists’ world sentiment and responsibility for the times.