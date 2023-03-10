A report released by the US website “The Intercept” disclosed that the US Special Operations Central Command (SOCOM) is using “deepfakes” technology (Deepfakes), and before that, the US government has been warning that this technology may undermine the integrity of a democratic society. Stabilize and threaten human civilization.

According to federal contract documents obtained by the website, the leadership of the Special Operations Central Command, which oversees some of the most secretive military operations in the United States, is preparing to use Controversial “deepfake” videos to run disinformation campaigns online.

He added that U.S. Special Operations Central Command leadership outlined next-generation communications expectations in an acquisition document that lays out the capabilities the command seeks to acquire in the near future, and Entities that believe they can build these capabilities are asked to bid.

“Fighting fire with fire”

The report cites Chris Macyroll, director of the Brookings Institution’s Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies Initiative, as saying the Pentagon should not “fight fire with fire” when it comes to disinformation, adding that , at a time when digital propaganda is on the rise globally, the U.S. should do all it can to promote democracy by building support for a shared notion of truth and reality, rather than resorting to “deepfake” technology, which does just the opposite.

Even when “deepfake” technologies are used in targeted military and intelligence operations, their use must be subject to rigorous scrutiny and oversight, Mesiroer added.

He also said that Special Operations Central Command is made up of elite units of the Army, Marine Corps, Navy and Air Force and leads the most sensitive military operations in the world‘s deadliest country, often in the shadows, But its reputation and footprint are widely known, and it was the same force that killed Osama bin Laden in Pakistan in May 2011.

legality of use

The report notes that while “deepfakes” are still being used primarily for entertainment and pornography, the potential for more gruesome applications is real. For example, at the outset of Russia’s military campaign against Ukraine, false images of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ordering the surrender began circulating on social media channels. Ethical concerns aside, the legality of military deepfake operations in conflict remains an open question and was not addressed in the USSOCOM document.

public loss of confidence

The report also notes that the technology‘s ease of use, and its increasing accuracy, could lead to fears of an era in which the global public will no longer be able to believe what they see with their own eyes.

With international attention in recent years to fake videos and digital spoofing from international adversaries, U.S. Special Operations Central Command has also become interested in disinformation campaigns, although there is little evidence that Russia is digitally targeting U.S. The 2016 presidential election had any meaningful impact, but the Pentagon has expressed interest in doubling its digital outreach capabilities, with Special Operations Central Command playing a key role in it, Lest the United States fall behind in this competition.

Sam Biddle points out that while military propaganda is as old as warfare itself, “deep fakes” are often seen as a unique technological threat whose very existence is a threat to human civilization.