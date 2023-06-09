Details and screenshots of Like a Dragon Gaiden The Man Who Erased His Name leaked ahead of time

It has been since September 2022, i.e. since the day of the announcement, that there has been no news of Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Namethe new title in the series Yakuza which will bring back Kazuma Kiryu under the spotlight; today we discover, thanks to a mistake made by SEGA on the PlayStation Store, details on the story, gameplay and even some screenshots of the game.

Thus we learn that in the game Kazuma will be a sort of Secret Agent with tech gadgets and that the gameplay will see a return to the real-time fights. Here are all the information and the first images of the game.

Erase the past to protect the future Once legendary yakuza, Kazuma Kiryu faked his death and dropped his name to protect his family. Now he finds himself in conflict with a mysterious figure who is trying to bring him out of hiding. With the codename “Joryu”Kiryu embarks on a gripping action storytelling with bone-crushing combat in vibrant locations filled with exciting characters and activities. Ultimate combat with two high impact fighting styles Pass dynamically from Yakuza to Agent fighting style in visceral hand-to-hand combat. With the Yakuza Style, strike fear into your enemies by unleashing wildly aggressive moves thanks to Kiryu’s unparalleled strength and flair. Or up the ante with Agent style, landing blows with absolute speed and precision and using a number of high-tech gadgets such as electrified wires to stun enemies and then send them flying. Adapt strategically to the situation and use both styles to dominate and destroy hordes of enemies. Endless fun Whether it’s brawling in the Castle’s secret arena, singing a new karaoke song, having a drink at a cabaret venue or racing the toy car circuit, the world offers a variety of immersive experiences. An intriguing informant named Akame also provides exciting sub-quests, engaging you in an epic showdown that unfolds as you explore and enjoy Sotenbori, Yokohama and the mysterious Castle.