Details: Korea added 351,000 new jobs in May, unemployment rate 2.7% | Yonhap News Agency

Sejong, Yonhap News Agency, June 14th. According to the “May Employment Trends” data released by the Korean Statistical Office on the 14th, the employed population in May was 28.835 million, an increase of 351,000 from the same period last year. Following April (354,000), the year-on-year increase exceeded 350,000 for two consecutive months. The unemployment rate was 2.7%, a year-on-year decrease of 0.3 percentage points.

In terms of age, the employed population over the age of 60 increased by 379,000 year-on-year. Youth employment in the 15 to 29 age group fell by 99,000, the seventh straight month of decline. According to the analysis, the employment trend of each age group reflects the reality of the decrease in the youth population and the increase in the number of elderly job seekers against the background of the continuous decline in the fertility rate and the acceleration of the aging population.

In terms of industries, the health and social welfare service industry (166,000 people) and the accommodation and catering industry (128,000 people) drove the growth of the overall employed population. In contrast, manufacturing employment fell by 39,000, the fifth straight month of decline. Construction engineering fell by 66,000, the largest drop since November 2019 (-70,000). According to an analysis by the Statistical Office, the decline in manufacturing employment may be related to the decline in exports of semiconductors and petrochemicals. Thanks to the improvement in the employment situation in fields such as machinery and equipment and automobile manufacturing, the decline in the overall employed population has slowed down.

The employment rate of the population over the age of 15 increased by 0.5 percentage points year-on-year to 63.5%. In particular, the employment rate of the 15- to 64-year-old age group based on OECD statistics rose by 0.7 percentage points year-on-year to 69.9%. Both data are the highest values ​​since South Korea started relevant statistics (1982 and 1989, respectively).

The unemployed population decreased by 102,000 year-on-year to 787,000, the lowest value since May 2008 (761,000). The unemployment rate was 2.7%, a year-on-year decrease of 0.3 percentage points, the lowest since the statistical caliber was adjusted in June 1999. The non-economically active population was 15.756 million, a decrease of 115,000. (over)

