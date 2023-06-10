Details of the accident near Kikinda | Info

BI lost his life on the spot in a serious traffic accident, his neighbor has a femur fracture, and three days before the tragedy they were drinking coffee.

Source: social networks

BI (38) from Nakov was killed early this morning, driving an “Opel Corsa” when a “Skoda Octavia” ran into him at the exit of this village near Kikinda driven by his friend and neighbor VM (40). BI lost his life on the spot, and his neighbor has a femur fracture, so he was transferred from Kikinda hospital to Zrenjanin for treatment. The collision of two cars was terrible, and the consequences were fatal. Both cars went off the road, and the firefighters had to cut the Corsa to remove the body.

“The collision occurred when the Skoda Octavia crossed to the opposite side and hit the Opel Corsa. In that head-on collision, the driver of the ‘Corsa’ was killed on the spot, while the other driver sustained serious injuries,” the Police Department in Kikinda confirmed. In Nakov, where both men are from, sadness prevailed. Vladimir was returning from He was on his way home to the village, when at the entrance to Nakovo, around half past five, he hit a BI car. The people of Nakov say that he was at a friend’s birthday party in Kikinda.

“The two have known each other all their lives. They are friends and neighbors from Main Street. They drank coffee together two or three days ago. BI’s parents divorced when he was young. His mother went to Bosnia, and he lived with his father and grandmother. They both died, so he has been alone for many years. He has close relatives in Belgrade. He was currently out of work, but was due to start working again soon. For a while he worked in Belgrade, then in Romania. It was as good as bread. The second driver was returning from Kikinda, where he had been to a friend’s birthday party“, say acquaintances of two people from Nakov. The collision happened on a straight and clean road, at the very entrance to Nakovo. BI was driving from the village, and the other driver was going from the direction of Kikinda to the village.

(WORLD/Novosti)