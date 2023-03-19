Home World Details of the accident on the Danube | Info
World

Details of the accident on the Danube | Info

by admin
Details of the accident on the Danube | Info

There were four people on the boat that overturned in the Danube.

Source: Mondo

A boat with four people overturned last night around 10:30 pm on the Danube, and only one of them managed to swim ashore, while three are missing. KM (37), according to eyewitnesses, was scratched and muddy when he reached for a nearby bush and asked for help.

“He floated up and out of the river at the height of Krnjača on the left bank of the Danube. He wandered through the bushes over the embankment, saw the light of the houses, came to the first houses, scratched, muddy and reported the accident”says the eyewitness.

The accident most likely happened due to strong currents and large waves on the Danube. The river police are looking for three missing persons who did not swim ashore: MM (37), TN (35), N. M (36).

(WORLD/Blic)

See also  Warsaw brakes Washington: "Poland will not send military jets to Ukraine"

You may also like

North Korea, Kim launches a new ballistic missile

Udinese – The day after is even more...

Arrest warrant for Putin, the expert Bogush: “Vlad...

Ex-President Trump says he expects to be arrested...

Serbia-Kosovo Borrell announces pact but without signing agreements

The deal to unfreeze Ukrainian grain has been...

Vojin Ćetković on Tanasija Uzunović | Entertainment

Fire destroys 22 school buses in via Ostiense:...

Big hit of Handball Erice, victory over the...

Daily horoscope for March 19 | Fun

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy