Home » Details of the accident on the Miloš Veliki highway | Info
World

Details of the accident on the Miloš Veliki highway | Info

by admin
Details of the accident on the Miloš Veliki highway | Info

The father stopped in the stop lane on the “Miloš Veliki” highway to take his daughter out, and then they were mowed down by Ž.V.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

A terrible accident happened today at 17:45 on the highway Miloš Veliki, direction Čačak – Belgrade, in the town of Pepeljevac in the municipality of Lajkovac. I. Ž. died. (37) from Belgrade, and his daughter A.Ž. (4) is injured.

According to the first information, the traffic accident occurred when I. Z. stopped in the stop lane with his passenger vehicle and took his daughter A. Ž. (4) in order to defecate. They were then hit by a cargo vehicle with registration number PO EV 741, which was driven by a citizen of Montenegro Ž. V.

I. Ž. died on the spot, and little A. Z. suffered serious injuries and was transported to the Emergency Center in Valjevo. As Informer learns, due to life-threatening injuries, the girl will be transported to Belgrade.

(WORLD)

See also  handball players from Serbia go to the world championship | Sports

You may also like

Xbox Showcase, how many games will be announced?...

From a bagel seller, to the president of...

all the timeless charm

Mattarella “crowns” the Slovenian Roglic

The West fears the “Chinese trap”: a fake...

Robert De Niro had a daughter | Entertainment

juventus is not going to the champions league...

victims of road accidents in Puglia

Via Umberto Maddalena has been in the dark...

laslo đere dropped out of roland garos |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy