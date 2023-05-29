Details of the accident on the Miloš Veliki highway | Info

The father stopped in the stop lane on the “Miloš Veliki” highway to take his daughter out, and then they were mowed down by Ž.V.

A terrible accident happened today at 17:45 on the highway Miloš Veliki, direction Čačak – Belgrade, in the town of Pepeljevac in the municipality of Lajkovac. I. Ž. died. (37) from Belgrade, and his daughter A.Ž. (4) is injured.

According to the first information, the traffic accident occurred when I. Z. stopped in the stop lane with his passenger vehicle and took his daughter A. Ž. (4) in order to defecate. They were then hit by a cargo vehicle with registration number PO EV 741, which was driven by a citizen of Montenegro Ž. V.

I. Ž. died on the spot, and little A. Z. suffered serious injuries and was transported to the Emergency Center in Valjevo. As Informer learns, due to life-threatening injuries, the girl will be transported to Belgrade.

