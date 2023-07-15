Details of the accident on the Pancevac Bridge | Info

According to eyewitnesses, a man on a scooter hit a car and was then picked up by a bus.

“A man with a scooter was hit on Pančevac, that’s why it’s crowded, both lanes are blocked,” another post states.

On the city cameras, it can be seen that a long column of cars was formed from the Seminary, Višnjička Street and Despot Stefana Boulevard towards the junctions to the Pancevački Bridge. Both traffic lanes on the bridge itself were blocked due to the accident that occurred.

