Terrible testimony of the Serbian goalkeeper about the events in Raška during the previous days.

An incredible situation in Serbian football – the fans of Novi Pazar physically attacked the captain Filip Kljajić, the former goalkeeper of the Partizan net, and this caused a series of reactions in the club. Rasim Ljajić left the position he held until now, and the new coach Feđa Dudić decided not to take over the team, even though he verbally agreed on all the details of cooperation in the previous days.

The goalkeeper, who was the victim of fans, spoke after the attack and explained what had happened in Novi Pazar in the previous days. In fact, we learn from his words that he was attacked twice – first verbally at a meeting between fans and players, and then physically a few days later when he met again with members of the “Torcide Sandžak” fan group.

“After the match with Kolubar, we went to say goodbye to the fans, and they started insulting us. As the captain, I stood behind the team and answered that I don’t see what the problem is, because we are playing well, and we are still fighting for the exit to Europe, and they blamed us for one defeat. However, then they attacked me, started insulting me on religious and national grounds. It would be distasteful for me to say the words they directed at me” said Kljajić for “Novosti“.

After the defeat against Kolubara and three days off, Kljajić returned to Novi Pazar, where the general secretary of the club, Fikret Međedović, organized a meeting with the fans in a cafe yesterday, in order to reconcile. “He invited me to meet the fans again. And there I experienced mistreatment, even worse things, which he also saw. They grabbed my head, twisted my ears and threatened to break my arms and gouge out my eyes. I don’t know anything specific, but I know that I will certainly not be returning to the club for now“, said goalkeeper and former captain Filip Kljajić.

