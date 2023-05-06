Home » Details of the bloody massacre of the murderer from Mladenovac | Info
The murderer from Mladenovac, after an argument with a policeman, went on a bloody rampage in which he killed eight and wounded 14 people.

Source: MUP/Kurir/Nemanja Nikolić

UB (21) started his bloody spree by killing a member of the police and his sister, and ended it by killing eight and injuring fourteen people, seven of whom were critically injured.

The killer from Mladenovac had an argument with a police officer from Dubona, after which he went home to get the “Kalashnikov” with which he committed mass murders. He killed a policeman and his sister, and then a local came out of a local store and tried to disarm him. They fought for the rifle, but UB was stronger and at one point took out the gun. However, he did not shoot the resident who opposed him, but fired several shots into the air and left.

The pursuit of him lasted the whole night, and he was arrested around 8 o’clock this morning in the vicinity of Kragujevac. About 600 members of the police, including special units, were involved in the pursuit, with the task of apprehending the attacker or eliminating him as a terrorist threat.

Suspects for the massacre in Mladenovac he was brought to the police station in Smederevo during the daycoated in white jumpsuit. According to the first information, after his arrest he allegedly repeated only one word.

