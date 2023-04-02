The details of the tragedy in the Czech Republic in which a high school student from Croatia died are known!

Source: Profimedia

“A graduate of our Poreč secondary school unfortunately died on his graduation trip to Prague. I cannot say more than that because we are still waiting for the report from the local police. A police investigation has been carried out, and we will find out exactly what happened only after the official report. As a school principal, I feel terribly bad. I was not present, that is, I was not on that road. I express my deepest condolences to the parents and the whole family on behalf of the whole school and on my own behalf. I am very stressed and understand me. I can’t speak more than shock“, said the director of the “Mate Balote” secondary school in Poreč, Krešimir Bronić.

He added that the tragedy happened around midnight on Friday and Saturday. He was supposed to stay in Prague until Sunday, but everyone started back already on Saturday.

“87 high school graduates from three and a half classes and four professors went on the trip. They went on their graduation trip on Thursday, and were supposed to stay until Sunday, but because of the whole situation, which deeply shook everyone, they already went home on Saturday“, concluded the director.

Students and teachers are returning today from an excursion where they were supposed to stay a day longer. The body of the unfortunate student remained in Prague until the investigation and investigation into the accident was completed.

“I can only imagine what it’s like for them. I received the information this morning because a student, who is on a field trip, called her mother. And we’ve all been in shock ever since. No one knows exactly what happened. We will know more on Monday. The question is whether there will be classes at all on Monday due to this tragic event. I knew that boy. It’s a terrible tragedya,” the school said.

The Croatian government stated that the investigation is still ongoing and that they will have more information when the embassy in the Czech Republic receives the official report. The Croatian media write that the young man who died was exemplary and that it was an accident. According to unofficial information, the student was injured when he fell from a height. Students of the general and language high school from the third and fourth grades were on the school trip.

(WORLD)