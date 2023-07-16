Details of the drowning of a 6-year-old boy in Greece | Info

New details of the drowning of a six-year-old child in Greece are known.

The parents were arrested for the crime of “endangering a child”, and new details of the drowning of a child (6) in Greece were revealed. According to new information from the “Prototema” portal, the boy went into the water alone on Saturday, and the parents did not even notice that the child had gone.

They were camping, and bathers on the beach noticed that the child was drowning and called a lifeguard. They pulled the child ashore, but unfortunately he could not be saved despite the doctors who arrived quickly.

The parents were arrested for endangering a minor. An autopsy is expected to be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

