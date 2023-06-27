Details of the injury of the kavčani in Montenegro | Info

The police found the Renault Clio on fire, which was used by the perpetrator during the attack on Vujović.

Jovan Vujović (27) from Cetinje was wounded this morning in Cetinje, and his assailant headed for Budva, and on the way there left and set fire to the vehicle he was using. Vujović was hit by several projectiles from the vehiclewhen around 8:40 a.m. he came to the facility located next to the main road Cetinje – Budva.

He was transported to the Clinical Center, and the police found him in Obzovica a burning Renault Klio vehicle used by the perpetrator or several perpetrators during the attack on Vujović. An automatic rifle was also found in the vehicle.

According to information obtained by Radio Cetinje, Jovan was hit by four projectiles, two of which hit him in the left and right shoulder blade, and two in the left and right hand.

After being wounded, he was treated at the surgical department of the “Danilo I” hospital, and then transferred to the Clinical Center in Podgorica. His condition is stable. As Kurir wrote, this is not the first time Vujović has been shot at. He was first wounded in the legs four years ago.

