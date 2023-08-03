Home » Details of the investigation of the massacre in Ribnikar | Info
Details of the investigation of the massacre in Ribnikar

A boy (14) who is suspected of the massacre at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School in which ten people died on Wednesday, May 3, took his father’s pistols from his bag two days earlier.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović/Kurir/Petar Aleksić

The boy (14) who came to “Vladislav Ribnikar” elementary school armed with two of his father’s pistols and killed nine students and a security guard with one of them on May 3, took the weapon from his father’s bag two days earlier! How “Courier” learns, the investigators discovered that he opened his father’s bag with the code on May 1 and transferred two pistols and ammunition to his backpack that same day.

He took the pistols and ammunition from the bag on May 1 and put them in his backpack, which he had on his back on the day of the crime. His father legally owned the pistols, but all the evidence collected so far, including the testimony of his son who committed the massacre, supports the fact that he did not secure the weapons and ammunition in the manner prescribed by law.“, states the source.


