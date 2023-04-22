Details of the murder of a woman near Leskovac | Info

Saša I. (46), suspected of murdering his common-law wife Gordana G. (56), allegedly committed the crime while his neighbor was in the bathroom.

Saša I. (46) from the village of Jarsenovo in Leskovac is suspected of murdering his common-law wife Gordana G. (56).. He was arrested after he himself reported to law enforcement authorities the crime that took place in the house of their friend Zoran S. (62).

As it turns out, before Saša, as is suspected, killed Gordana, the three of them were sitting in Zoran’s living room. The host went to take a shower and it is assumed that an argument broke out between the suspect and the victim. Zoran had no idea what was happening.

“Saša entered the bathroom and washed his hands, and told Zoran not to enter the living room. Since he did not listen to him, he told him not to watch the scene that shocked him. He saw Gordana on the floor covered with something, and a pool of blood around her. He was in a frenzy. He did not know what to do. He sat down to avoid collapsing, and Saša called the police and went to the village store where he told what he had done,” say the residents of Jarsenov.

By the way, Saša and Gordana often stayed with Zoran because, as stated, they were worried about his health, which was impaired. The suspect for the woman’s murder was previously known to the police. Zoran’s sister Jelica Mladenović found out about the murder when she was traveling from Leskovac to spend the weekend with her brother.

“They called me on the phone. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. Zoran lives alone, so they spent more of the winter at his place than at Sasha’s home. He was problematic, but he loved Zoran. I met her two months ago. Zoran she did the laundry. She cooked for him. I feel sorry for that woman. She wasn’t bad towards my brother either, but as they say in the village, they often argued and even fought with each other. I barely cleaned the living room floor of blood“, said Jelica.

Zoran saw Gordana lying face down on the floor. Allegedly, she had three stab wounds on her back, and injuries on her head caused by fists or some blunt object. The higher public prosecutor’s office in Leskovac ordered an autopsy on the body, while blood was taken from the suspect to determine the possible presence of alcohol or opiates. He was detained for up to 48 hours, while the investigation into the details of the crime is ongoing.

“He drank a lot. He mixed alcohol with tranquilizers, and it is rumored that he used drugs. He was in prison several times. The last time, as we heard, six months because of domestic violence. Gordana reported him to the police on several occasions, but also gave up on his prosecution. They spent the winter with Zoran because they had no firewood. They used him more than they were useful to him,” say the residents of Jarsenovo.

If you suffer violence, the contact numbers of the Counseling Center against domestic violence (SOS phone and safe house) are:

0900-011-011, free call, weekdays from 10 am to 7 pm



011 2769-466, weekdays from 10 am to 7 pm



062304-560, from 19:00 to 10:00

Emergency calls to report domestic violence can be made to the number 0900-100-600 from 00:00 to 24:00, free of charge

