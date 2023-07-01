Details of the shooting in Croatia | Info

Those transported to the hospital have gunshot wounds to the head, stomach, arms and legs.

One person was killed and several others were injured in a shooting that took place this evening shortly after 8 pm in the Capraške Poljane settlement in Sisak, Croatia, and the search for the perpetrator is ongoing, the Sisak-Moslavina police confirmed.

Extinguishing the fire at three buildings connected to that event is underway, they said in the announcement. Those transported to the hospital have gunshot wounds to the head, stomach, arms and legs. Emergency services confirmed that one person was dead. There are no children among the eight transported to the hospital. One person was transported to the hospital because she was on a ventilator in the house, and the electricity went out. Therefore, he had to go to the hospital.

Let’s remind, earlier for Večernji, the on-call emergency service from Sisak confirmed that eight people were injured. Residents of Sisak are worried, they say they are afraid because the attacker is on the run. “We are scared, the block is under siege, we don’t know what is happening. There are a lot of police in the city,” the locals told “24sata”. The media report, citing witnesses, that a man fired from a “Kalashnikov”.

In the meantime, the neighbors’ testimony about the attacker also appeared.

“A man is a man, he has his quirks, but we did not expect him to do something so terrible – the attacker’s neighbors told “Večernji list”.

Otherwise, the police are using drones, thermal imaging cameras and tracking dogs in pursuit of the suspect because, according to eyewitnesses, he is hiding in the nearby forest.

