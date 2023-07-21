Determined Father’s Handwritten Resume Goes Viral, Inspiring Many in Job Search

Title: Handwritten Resume Goes Viral, Inspiring Job Seekers Across Argentina

Subtitle: Jorge Matus’s unique job search approach receives overwhelming support from the online community

In an inspiring turn of events, a handwritten resume created by Jorge Matus, a bricklayer and carpenter from Neuquén, Argentina, has gone viral on social media platforms. Matus, a 50-year-old with a passion for carpentry and masonry work, had been actively searching for stable employment when his daughter, Fernanda Azcona, shared his resume online. The response was overwhelming, with messages of encouragement pouring in from all corners of the country.

Azcona, proud of her stepfather’s determination and work ethic, shared the message and a photo of Matus’s handwritten resume on various regional Facebook groups. In her post, Azcona highlighted Matus’s dedication to finding work and his unique approach to his job search. The resume, written in Matus’s own handwriting, stood out in a digital age where digital formats are the norm.

Matus’s resume, neatly rolled up and tied with a thread, caught the attention of many. It detailed his experience in woodworking, ironwork, and Durlock, among other skills. He also mentioned his love for gardening, painting, and various odd jobs like making dog kennels and washing cars. The handwritten touch gave the resume a personal touch that resonated with many.

Although Matus did not secure a job at the Durlock factory, where he initially applied, he did manage to find another job that he carries out with great responsibility. Undeterred, he continues his job search, motivated by the support he received and his determination to provide for his family.

Azcona, who has also been searching for employment, was moved by her stepfather’s handwritten resume and decided to share it as an example of perseverance and gratitude. Little did she know that the resume would quickly go viral, with hundreds of people praising Matus’s work ethic and determination. The overwhelming response served as a reminder that obstacles can be overcome, and success can be achieved through hard work and determination.

Both Azcona and Matus are hopeful that their job search will yield positive results. While Azcona has experience in child care and customer service, Matus continues to seek stable employment that will provide for his family. Their story serves as a testament to the power of resilience and serves as inspiration to job seekers across Argentina.

In a world where digital formats dominate, Matus’s handwritten resume stands out, reminding job seekers that personal touches can make a difference. Despite the challenges they face, Azcona and Matus remain optimistic, knowing that good things may take time but will eventually come.

