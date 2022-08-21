The largest air combat exercise in the Asia-Pacific region is being held in Australia, attracting the participation of 17 countries including the United States, Britain and Australia. Expert analysis shows that the U.S. military has just deployed B-2 bombers to Australia, coupled with regular cross-border cooperation exercises, which can deter the CCP and deter it from rashly going to war.

According to the Royal Australian Air Force, the biennial air combat exercise codenamed “Pitch Black 2022” has been suspended for four years due to the CCP virus epidemic. This expanded scale, held for three weeks from 19 August, was attended by up to 2,500 people and up to 100 aircraft from around the world.

Participating countries include Australia, France, Germany, Indonesia, India, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, United Kingdom, Philippines, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Canada, Netherlands, Malaysia, New Zealand and the United States. Among them, Germany, Japan and South Korea are participating for the first time. This is also the first time the Luftwaffe has traveled to the Indo-Pacific region since World War II.

Several mainland media, including Beijing Daily and Sichuan National Defense Times, reported on the theme of “17-nation military exercise begins”, mentioning that the United States has gathered allies on four continents this time. Japan and South Korea strengthened their military alliances and established the “Asia-Pacific version of NATO”.

Former Deputy Commander of the Air Force of Taiwan, National Defense University, National Defense University School of Political Warfare appoint Professor Zhang Yanting introduced to The Epoch Times on August 19 that this exercise is another demonstration of the build-up of air force following the maritime military demonstration of the “Rim of the Pacific Military Exercise”. He believes that from the perspective of geostrategic layout, the US Indo-Pacific strategy has a strong meaning to contain China. From the perspective of the Eastern Pacific Ocean, Japan and the U.S.-Japan alliance are involved in the north, Taiwan, the U.S. aircraft carrier strike group, and Guam are deployed in the middle, and Australia is deployed in the south. The three vaguely form a “trident” facing China.

Military commentator Shen Zhou told The Epoch Times on August 20 that the United States and its allies will regularly hold similar military exercises to improve their ability to coordinate operations. Such exercises can be regarded as a deterrent to the CCP to deter the CCP from rushing into war.

