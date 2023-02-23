Do you know that pleasant feeling derived from a satisfying reunion and that, incidentally, avoids any hint of possible disappointment? This is what happens with listening to ‘How To Replace It’first disc of dEUS in eleven years and continuation of that remarkable ‘Following Sea’ (Play It Again Sam, 12). A return to the scene perpetrated without cheating or cardboard, in which the Belgians remain faithful to their style and, of course, reject the possibility of harboring any strange personality.

The little less than legendary band that emerged in the nineties – and responsible for the no less incorruptible ‘In A Bar, Under The Sea’ (Island, 96) y ‘The Ideal Crash’ (Island, 99)– returns to the scene dodging the erosion of time, with an album that highlights in the foreground all those recognizable qualities that gave them luster and, at the same time, managed to differentiate them (to a certain extent) from other bands on the scene . The combo presents another indie-pop/rock treatise on guitars, riveted with the right dose of epic and obstinate in not losing sight of a class that miraculously combines with the care and palpable forcefulness of its sound.

The same compositional solidity that has served as a perpetual hallmark throughout three decades of his career shines again, throughout this installment, as an inexcusable characteristic of the combo. Something appreciable in pieces like the disturbing “How To Replace It” which gives title to the reference and begins a continuous trend with the single “Must Have Been New”, “Man Of The House” o “Why Think It Over (Cadillac)”. The half times of the type of “Dream Is A Giver”, “Love Breaks Down” y “Pirates”or when vocalist Tom Barman signs up to look like a crooner in the magnificent “1989”while the seven minutes developed with the trademark pulse of the house of “The Polar Blues” serve as a well-deserved closure (in French).

Despite ‘How To Replace It’ It would have been a rounder album materialized in the round number of ten songs (and after having dispensed with a couple of the less decisive pieces for the occasion), the return on stage of dEUS It is, by all accounts, solvent and at times splendid. The umpteenth confirmation of the validity of those from Antwerp, diametrically removed from fashion and, what is more important, from that feared self-caricature that sometimes appears behind veteran bands.