Deutsche Bank to pay $75 million to people abused by Jeffrey Epstein, to close a lawsuit in which it was accused of facilitating the sexual exploitation of dozens of women

The German bank Deutsche Bank accepted to pay a total compensation of 75 million dollars to people sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein, a US financier arrested in July 2019 on charges of sexual exploitation of dozens of underage women and girls, who died a few days later by committing suicide in prison.

The settlement was decided to settle a class action lawsuit filed against the bank in New York last November. The bank had been accused by Epstein’s victims of having agreed to have the financier as a client despite knowing of the sex crimes he was accused of: in this way it would have allowed him to continue to enrich himself and use the money deposited to pay dozens of women in exchange for sexual services, according to the accusers. However, compensation does not imply any admission of guilt on the part of Deutsche Bank.

