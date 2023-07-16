Devastating Canadian Wildfires Threaten Air Quality in US

Title: Canadian Wildfires Devastate Land Equivalent to Iceland or Portugal

Date: July 16th

Source: Overseas Network

Wildfires in Canada continue to wreak havoc, with the area burned this year already equivalent to the size of Iceland or Portugal, as reported by CNN and Agence France-Presse on July 15th. The dire situation has prompted at least eight U.S. states to issue air quality alerts due to the influx of dangerous smog.

According to data from the Canadian Interdepartmental Forest Fire Center, a staggering total of 4,088 fires have erupted in Canada this year, resulting in over 10 million hectares of land being consumed. The current burned area is equivalent to the size of Iceland or Portugal. Alarming even the most pessimistic forecast, Boulanger, a researcher at the Canadian Department of Natural Resources, states, “Since the beginning of May, we have not had any respite.”

In addition to the devastating impact on Canada, the lingering effects of the wildfires are now stretching across the border into the United States. The 15th of July marked the issuance of air quality alerts in at least eight states within the U.S. Unhealthy and dangerous smoke, carrying particulate matter (PM 2.5), has made its way into the country. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that these tiny pollutants, once inhaled, can enter a person’s lungs and bloodstream, causing breathing difficulties, irritation to the eyes and throat, and potentially contributing to long-term health issues such as lung cancer.

American media report that parts of the United States remain at risk of smog in the foreseeable future, depending on the weather conditions and the extent of the wildfires in Canada. The situation remains a cause for concern as the flames continue to rage, and efforts to contain the fires have proven to be challenging.

