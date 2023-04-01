7
A devastating tornado hit theArkansasin the southern United States, killing three people while strong storms further north they have affected some areas of Tennessee, Illinois e Iowabut also Indiana south eastern, Kentucky northern and theOhio western. In total they registered at least 43 tornadoes and 28 million Americans living in areas of the South and Midwest where the National Weather Service has triggered the alert returned.
April 1, 2023 – Updated April 1, 2023, 4:07 pm
