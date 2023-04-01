Home World Devastating damage from tornadoes in the United States, affecting six states. it’s an emergency – Corriere TV
Devastating damage from tornadoes in the United States, affecting six states. it's an emergency – Corriere TV

Devastating damage from tornadoes in the United States, affecting six states. it's an emergency – Corriere TV

A devastating tornado hit theArkansasin the southern United States, killing three people while strong storms further north they have affected some areas of Tennessee, Illinois e Iowabut also Indiana south eastern, Kentucky northern and theOhio western. In total they registered at least 43 tornadoes and 28 million Americans living in areas of the South and Midwest where the National Weather Service has triggered the alert returned.

April 1, 2023 – Updated April 1, 2023, 4:07 pm

