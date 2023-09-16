Devastating Flood Hits Libya’s Derna Valley, Leaving Thousands Dead and Missing

Catastrophic Flooding Devastates Eastern Libyan City

Thousands of people have died and thousands more are missing after a devastating flood hit the eastern Libyan city of Derna in the early hours of Sunday. The destructive flood was caused by two dams outside the city bursting, leading to a powerful surge of water that swept away residential blocks. The resulting destruction has created a wasteland that now separates the eastern and western parts of Derna.

Residents like Tarek Fahim experienced the sudden and overwhelming force of the flood firsthand. Fahim was taking videos of the water filling behind the dam in the Derna Valley when he heard the dam burst. Within a short period of time, the gushing water flooded his street, pushing cars and causing destruction reminiscent of an earthquake. Fahim and his family managed to escape to the roof and climb into a water tank, but many others on the ground floors of buildings in his neighborhood did not survive.

The aftermath of the flood paints a bleak picture of devastation and loss. Trauma is visible on the faces of survivors as they try to salvage what they can from their ruined homes. Talal Fartas, for example, searches through the mud for any remnants of her jewelry, expressing the complete loss she and others have experienced. Shops along the streets are destroyed, with only fragments remaining. A strip of rubble lines the sides of the road, highlighting the magnitude of the destruction.

Rescue missions and international aid are slowly arriving, but the scale of the devastation is overwhelming the resources available. Local volunteers and emergency workers are doing their best to help, but the tragedy requires more support. Abdel Wahab Haroun, a volunteer, recounts recovering 40 bodies from the sea and describes the heartbreaking scene of seeing children, elderly individuals, and pregnant women among the deceased.

As volunteers work diligently to assist in the aftermath, the remains of those lost are being collected for mass burials. The air is filled with a putrid smell as each new body is brought in, with officials documenting identities when possible before the burials take place. Meanwhile, along the damaged boardwalk, volunteers in protective suits search the sea for bodies washed up by the flood. The once crystal blue water has turned a murky brown, and damaged vehicles are trapped in what remains of the wave barrier.

The extent of the destruction and loss has left residents in disbelief. Derna, once a paradise filled with pomegranate trees, now lies in ruins. “Derna is gone,” expresses a volunteer named Abdel-Wahab, capturing the heartbreaking reality of the city’s plight. As rescue efforts continue and aid pours in, the road to recovery for Derna and its residents will be long and challenging.

