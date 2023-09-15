Devastating Floods in Libya: Thousands Dead and Missing as Storm Daniel Strikes

Devastating floods caused by Storm Daniel in Libya have resulted in a significant loss of life and displacement of thousands of people. According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the floods have claimed the lives of at least 5,300 individuals, while around 10,000 people remain missing. Moreover, more than 30,000 individuals have been forced to leave their homes due to the disaster.

The heavy rainfall triggered the collapse of two dams in the northern city of Derna. This led to the destruction of homes and entire neighborhoods, causing widespread flooding on the streets. The aftermath of the floods has created significant obstacles for rescue teams trying to access the affected areas, as debris blocks their path.

In light of the immense devastation, aid has begun to arrive for the affected communities. The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has identified urgent needs such as shelters, non-food items, clean water, hygiene kits, medical supplies, and clothing. Several organizations are already on the ground, responding to the catastrophe and providing assistance to those in need.

For those looking to support the relief efforts, opportunities to contribute are available. Interested parties can provide assistance by clicking on the provided link. It is crucial to come together and offer support during this tragic event in Libya.

