Devastating Heavy Rain in South Korea Claims 46 Lives and Displaces 2,200 Victims

SEOUL – The recent heavy rain in South Korea has resulted in 46 deaths and displaced over 2,200 victims, according to the Korea Central Disaster Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.

As of 6 am on the 21st, the authorities reported that the number of casualties and displaced individuals remains the same as the statistics from 11:00 pm on the 20th.

The torrential rain has claimed the lives of 46 people, with 24 fatalities recorded in North Gyeongsang Province and 17 in North Chungcheong Province. Four people are still unaccounted for, with three missing in North Gyeongsang Province. Additionally, 35 people sustained injuries due to the disaster.

Furthermore, a total of 17,940 people across 140 cities and counties in 16 provincial-level cities have been transferred due to the heavy rain. Among them, 2,200 individuals are unable to return home and are currently residing in temporary resettlement sites such as nursing homes, community halls, and schools.

According to reports, the disaster has damaged 1,175 local private facilities and 1,169 public facilities. Out of the 2,344 affected facilities, emergency repairs have been completed for 1,334 of them.

The consequences of the heavy rain extend beyond infrastructure damage. Approximately 34,353 hectares of crops, equivalent to half the size of Seoul, were submerged, and 229 hectares of crops were permanently lost. Furthermore, the livestock sector suffered losses of 825,000 chickens, ducks, and other animals.

Currently, there are still 212 road sections, 613 river banks, 129 embankment parking lots, and 56 forest roads where traffic is restricted due to the impact of the heavy rain.

Authorities are continuing their efforts to manage the aftermath of the disaster and provide support to the affected individuals and areas.

