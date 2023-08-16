Devastating Wildfire in Maui Leaves True Death Toll Unclear as Victim Identification Becomes Daunting Task

Uncertainty Surrounding Death Toll a Week After Devastating Wildfire on Maui Island

Maui County, Hawaii, USA – Nearly a week after a devastating wildfire ravaged the island of Maui, the true death toll remains unclear. Families of approximately 1,300 missing people are anxiously awaiting news as cadaver dogs scour the burned area for remains.

As of now, the confirmed death toll stands at 101, but it is expected to continue rising. Hawaii Governor Josh Green stated on August 14 that it may take up to 10 days to get an accurate number. Investigators are finding “probably about 10 to 20 people per day, until the end of the mission,” Green added.

Victim identification experts have revealed that it could take months or even years to match the names of the remaining victims on Maui. Given the extensive damage caused by the fire, and the likely state of many of the remains, finding and identifying the victims will be a daunting task, described by emergency workers as requiring “a lot of luck.”

Maui County Police Chief John Pelletier described the grim conditions on the ground, stating, “When you take off your clothes, it’s not just dust, it’s our loved ones.”

Scientists and experts have pointed out the challenges associated with the identification process. “Part of the complexity is the collection,” said Daniele Podini, an associate professor of forensic molecular biology at George Washington University. “Finding the right samples, identifying the relatives, building a database of all the relatives of missing persons, and then comparing the sample results to the database… is a combination of everything.”

Chris Milroy, a professor of pathology and experimental medicine at the University of Ottawa, noted that the extent of the damage in the area could complicate scientific operations. Access to dental records may be limited, and some records could have been destroyed in the fire. The heat from the wildfire might have also destroyed fingerprints and other potential sources of DNA samples.

The identification of victims based on visual identification or personal items found near the remains is considered unreliable. Milroy emphasized the need for thorough scientific methods in the identification process.

The search and rescue operation on Maui Island continues, with specially trained cadaver dogs playing a crucial role. These dogs can navigate the rubble without causing further damage and use their keen sense of smell to locate human remains, even those burned to ashes.

However, the search is hindered by the limited working hours of the cadaver dogs due to the heat and the need for rest periods. While the Federal Emergency Management Agency has sent additional cadaver dogs to the area, the process is expected to be time-consuming.

Lengthy delays in identifying victims after fires and other disasters are not uncommon. The Grenfell Tower fire in London in 2017 took approximately five months to identify all 72 victims. Similarly, the identification of remains from the World Trade Center after the 9/11 attacks in 2001 is still ongoing, with about 40% of the victims’ remains remaining unidentified.

Experts suggest that federal and state resources in Hawaii may assist in the identification process. The U.S. Armed Forces DNA Identification Laboratory, which specializes in identifying remains of service members, could be called upon. However, the process is anticipated to be slow and will depend on the availability of resources.

As the search and identification efforts continue on Maui Island, the families of the missing remain hopeful for closure and answers about the fate of their loved ones.