China News Agency, Beijing, September 26. Comprehensive news: German Chancellor Scholz signed a natural gas agreement with the United Arab Emirates on the 25th. The media believes that one of the main purposes of Scholz’s trip to the Gulf is to find new energy for Germany. supply. Belarusian Foreign Minister Makei said at the United Nations General Assembly that NATO and Western countries “ignored the legitimate security interests of Russia and Belarus” in the process of eastward expansion, and the West should be responsible for the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Germany, UAE sign gas deal

According to the US political news website politico, German Chancellor Scholz signed a natural gas agreement with the United Arab Emirates on the 25th. The report pointed out that one of the main purposes of the trip to Scholz Gulf was to find new energy supplies for Germany when Russia stopped sending natural gas to Germany and European energy prices soared.

Rhein Group (RWE), a large German energy company, said that on the morning of the 25th local time, during a short stay in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Scholz signed a contract to transport 137,000 cubic meters of liquefied natural gas, which is expected to arrive by the end of this year. Northern Germany.

Scholz said the gas deal is part of a broader “Energy Security and Industrial Acceleration Agreement” between Germany and the UAE that “will make strategic beacons in focus areas such as renewable energy, hydrogen, LNG and climate action. The project can be implemented quickly.”

Belarusian foreign minister says West is responsible for Russia-Ukraine conflict

According to a report by the Associated Press on the 25th, Belarusian Foreign Minister Makei said at the United Nations General Assembly that the root cause of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine can be traced back to the end of the Cold War 30 years ago. The country has blazed a trail through NATO expansion to secure its dominance.

Makei said that NATO and Western countries “ignored the legitimate security interests of Russia and Belarus” in the process of eastward expansion, and the West should take full responsibility for the bloodshed in Ukraine.

According to a report by the TASS news agency on the 26th, the State Secretary of the Belarusian Security Council Wolfovich said that NATO aircraft conduct 30 to 35 reconnaissance flights on the Belarusian border every week and conduct more and more military exercises in Europe.

US says Russia’s use of nuclear weapons would have ‘catastrophic consequences’

According to Reuters, the US National Security Adviser Sullivan said on the 25th that if Russia uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine, there will be “catastrophic consequences” and the United States will respond decisively.

According to the Russian Satellite News Agency, Slutsky, chairman of the International Affairs Committee of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament), responded that American professionals had better study Russia’s nuclear theory before issuing a statement to the media.

The media said that, unlike the US nuclear doctrine, Russia’s nuclear doctrine only allows the country to launch a nuclear weapon if the enemy launches a nuclear attack or the enemy’s conventional aggression has threatened the country’s survival.

Ukraine has acquired air defense systems from the United States

According to the Associated Press, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with CBS on the 25th that Ukraine is ready for more Russian attacks on Ukrainian power infrastructure. He said this winter “will be very difficult” as the weather cools and Russia is seeking to increase pressure on Ukraine and its Western backers.

Zelensky also said that Ukraine has acquired the NASAMS air defense system from the United States. The system uses anti-air missiles to track and shoot down incoming missiles or aircraft.

Japan imposes additional sanctions on Russia, Poland further imposes entry ban on Russian citizens

As additional sanctions against Russia, the Japanese government has decided to add 21 Russian research institutes and shipyards to the list of military-related entities prohibited from exporting, as well as ban the export of chemical weapons to Russia, according to the Japan Broadcasting Association TV (NHK) report. ‘s items.

According to the TASS news agency, Poland’s ban on the entry of Russian citizens by air and sea took effect on the 26th local time.

Poland had earlier banned Russian citizens from entering the country by land, the report said. (Finish)