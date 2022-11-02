Progress of Russia-Ukraine situation: Russian-Turkish heads of state discuss Black Sea grain corridor issue Zelensky meets EU energy commissioner

China News Agency, Beijing, November 2. Comprehensive news: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone conversation on November 1. The two sides exchanged views in detail on the complicated situation faced by the implementation of the agreement on the export of agricultural products from the Black Sea ports. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the European Commissioner in charge of energy affairs Kadri Simsson in Kyiv on the 1st to exchange views on restoring Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Russian and Turkish heads of state discuss Black Sea food corridor

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talked on the phone on November 1 to discuss the implementation of the agreement on the export of agricultural products from the Black Sea ports and exchanged views on the current situation.

According to the Kremlin website, Russian President Vladimir Putin informed the Russian side of the reasons for its decision to suspend the implementation of the agreement. He emphasized that with the support of the West, Ukraine used the humanitarian corridor for the export of Ukrainian agricultural products to attack the ground facilities and ships of the Black Sea Fleet responsible for transportation security. This incident must be thoroughly investigated, and the Ukrainian side must genuinely guarantee strict adherence to the Istanbul Agreement, especially not to use the corridor for military purposes. After that, the Russian side will consider the issue of resuming the operation of the corridor.

Putin also said that the second part of the agreement on the export of agricultural products, that is, the lifting of restrictions on the export of grain and fertilizers to Russia has not been implemented. In the three months since the agreement came into force, the task of prioritizing food supplies to countries most in need has also not been fulfilled. He reiterated that Russia is ready to provide Africa with a large amount of food and fertilizers free of charge.

According to a statement issued by the Turkish President’s Office on the same day, Erdogan said in the call that Turkey will continue to support the relevant initiatives to promote the realization of the agreement on the export of agricultural products from the Black Sea ports, and it is believed that all parties will reach a resolution based on the cooperation related to the agreement. “As with many other issues, the food crisis will be resolved by a constructive approach. On this specific issue, we will take steps to bring about a return to negotiations (Russia and Ukraine).”

Homeland Defense Minister: Believes that Black Sea grain trade will continue

According to Reuters, Turkish Defense Minister Akar said on November 1 that after two phone calls with his Russian foreign minister, he believed that Russia’s suspended Black Sea grain trade would continue.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, Russian Defense Minister Shoigu had a phone call with Turkish Defense Minister Akar on the same day to continue discussions on Russia’s suspension of the implementation of the agreement on the export of agricultural products. The two defense ministers discussed the same issue on October 31.

According to the TASS news agency, Akar also said that Turkey hopes that Russia will reply in the next two days on the situation of food transactions. Only food can leave these ports and the corridor should be used for humanitarian aid, he said. “We remind all parties that these efforts should not be disrupted, should not cause any problems, and we should not go back to the starting point again.”

Zelensky meets EU energy commissioner

According to CNN, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met in Kyiv on November 1 with the European Commission’s commissioner for energy, Kadri Simsson.

Zelensky thanked Simsson for visiting Ukraine amid a “massive attack” on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure by Russian missiles and drones, the Ukrainian presidential office said in a statement.

According to reports, Russia’s continued missile and drone attacks have caused serious damage to about 40% of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Zelensky spoke in detail about the need to restore Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and called on the European Commission to play a coordinating role in attracting aid from EU member states, the statement said.

Zelensky also pointed to Simsson’s role in helping Ukraine join the European energy network ENTSO-E. “Unfortunately, we suspended this process due to Russian missile and drone strikes on our energy system,” Zelensky said, “but I believe we will resume everything when the situation in our energy system tends to When stable, electricity exports to Europe will continue.”