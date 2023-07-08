Devices that consume electricity even when turned off | MobIT

Let’s remind ourselves once again what each of us should do and together we can make big changes and savings.

In order to preserve our planet, it is up to each of us to find a way that will bring us closer to a sustainable life and save nature and the environment while we work, rest or have fun. Because of this, in almost all parts of the world, governments and ministers can hear appeals about saving electricity.

In order to put savings into practice, we should be additionally informed about how certain devices function. And that is important, because we often have the wrong assumption that by turning off a certain device, we have stopped power consumption. Unfortunately, it’s not always like that, because – some devices behave differently!

Televisions

Almost all of us turn off the TV by pressing the red button, but that doesn’t turn it off, it just puts it in Standby mode. This means that electricity is still flowing through him and that he is still consuming it, which may not be seen so much on a monthly basis, but on an annual basis it is also visible and not negligible.

Take a look the energy label of your TV and if it is lower than A, expert advice is to unplug the device whenever you can – it will pay off.



Refrigerators and freezers

The refrigerator and freezer are constantly on for obvious reasons, so it is not surprising that about 12 percent of the household’s electricity consumption is reserved for them. Although them we can’t really turn it off when we leave the housewe can take simple steps to make them more efficient, that is, less power consumers.

Regular cleaning of the refrigerator, inside and out, ensures that it does not consume more energy than necessary, and the same applies to occasional heating to prevent ice accumulation. Keeping the fridge and freezer doors open for a short time is also helpful. When you leave the house or home for several days and you will not use these devices, activate their ECO mode and save electricity until you return.

ECO mode is also a good choice for everyday use, but you need to find out what your device can and can’t do with it.



Console

Video game consoles often don’t turn off completely to turn on later and launch games faster, and they don’t use much electricity at all, and savings can be seen even on a daily basis.

It has been known for a long time that consoles “draw down” large amounts of electricity when they are in maximum operation, i.e. when you are in the middle of a game. Therefore, when you are not using them – turn them off. It’s not for nothing that Sony redesigned the PlayStation 5which now, among other things, consumes less electricity with the new board and technologies.



Chargers

Chargers for phones and other devices don’t have to be constantly plugged in either, because that costs us not only in consumed electricity, but also in money. We all leave chargers, several around the house non-stop connected to a power sourcebut if we were to turn off all chargers for phones, tablets and other devices, we would definitely see a difference after a while.

Here are five devices that we most often leave on, and which consume electricity even when we think that this is not the case, and the data was published by the site BrightSide:

– Mobile phone charger without phone, 1.2 watts per day (minimum)

– TV ie. cable tuner, 22 watts per day

– Television, 24 watts per day

– Computer or laptop, 96 watts per day i

– Devices with digital timer, 108 watts per day.

How do you save electricity these days?

