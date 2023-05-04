DeWolff, critica de su disco Love, Death & In Between (2023)

With the permission of American giants like the Tedeschi Trucks Band or The Black Crowes, the throne of the most psychedelic and soulful hard rock on this side of the pond already belongs to a young Dutch three-headed dragon who is back, DeWolff. The band made up of the prolific Van de Poel brothers, Pablo on vocals and guitar, and Luka on drums, plus the multicolored keyboards of Robin Piso, return to the fray with what is perhaps the trio’s most ambitious studio work to date. the date, and there are nine! And it is that, although they are just over thirty, they have been distributing flares of southern rock, funky and psychedelia for more than fifteen decades around the world. Without going any further, months ago they have been opening the European concerts of the very brother Robinson and his Cuervos Negros on the thirtieth anniversary tour of “Shake Your Money Maker”.

In a continuous state of creative effervescence and metamorphosis, without ever losing its roots (with the most lysergic Deep Purple and Led Zeppelin always under the tongue), after "Tascam Tapes" (20) recorded on a four track on the road and its brilliant "Wolffpack" (21), recorded in the solitude and distance of the pandemic, oozing contemporary sound and essences in unison, decide to burn the ships again and be reborn in a big way with this colossal "Love, Death & In Between". And it is that, keeping the distances, this could be the individual "Exile On Main Street" (72) from Geleen, who also went into exile in France to record live, analogue and without overdubs, these vibrant and eclectic twelve tracks brimming with life and nuances, adding to the feast a dozen musicians (choristers, session winds, piano, bass and percussion).

And if they had just plunged into soul with the joint album “Double Cream” (22), teaming up with The Dawn Brothers and developing the project since 2017, now, the Stax soul and spiritual airs are in the central beat of the brand new seventies hurricane that is coming our way, with Al Green as the protagonist and quasi-miraculous trigger of this radiant “Love, Death & In Between”: Pablo Van de Poel was on vacation in Memphis with his wife and, in addition to visiting the Stax museum, he found out that in the south of the city, Reverend Al Green had a church and that, sometimes, he was there in person… They went and they were ecstatic and marked by the music they heard during the service, with Al Green present and shouting above everyone! Pablo tells that he was very inspiring and it was clear to him that this energy that he felt, the mystical soul and electric communion that went through him and caused tears in that small church in South Memphis, he had to go through the ninth work of DeWolff.

Thus, that freshness taken live in the Kerwax studio in French Brittany together with a dozen musicians, transmitting authenticity and collective inspiration, melts and shakes us along the grooves of "Love, Death & In Between": From the initial lightning, with an intro/charge in the purest James Brown or Sam Cooke style at short distances, a "Night Train" that either you get on or it passes over you like a hard rock locomotive on fire, with devilish riffs and some winds and choirs (healing fire throughout the entire work), to the intoxicating southern aroma of the catchy "Heart Stopping Kinda Show"throbbing with restrained psychedelia, groove and rhythm & blues.

Following in the wake of the Grateful Dead and Leon Russell, they captivate us with the sinuous soulful sensuality of “Will O’ The Wisp”, with percussion and choirs that merge and rise together with Pablo’s singing, while keyboards and guitars climb like vines at sunset; to continue swaying under the whispering fresh breeze and melodic swaying of “Jackie Go To Sleep”, elegant, progressive and jazzy, with Hammond from Piso expanding mysticism and enveloping seventies lysergy.

And fasten your seatbelts, it arrives "Rosita", the undisputed jewel in the crown, a sixteen and a half minute roller coaster that you will not want to get off under any circumstances. This sidereal jam, for which a Black Crowes would have clipped another wing, is an electrical storm in which all the spirit of the most captivating southern soul and rock flows, a chameleonic sound collage in which a thousand styles emerge and merge: from takeoff and the first kaleidoscopic third and instrumental orgy to The Band, with full-blown horns, gospel choirs and Pablo possessed by the groove and claw of the wildest Chris Robison and Steven Tyler, going through the tsunami of Mississippi and New Orleans in It came close to the equator, to accelerate again in the next turn and continue wasting soul, groove and rhythm & blues within the reach of few. In the final part, Robin Piso's organ reopens the heavens and, if you close your eyes, Woodstock's most authentic and psychedelic Joe Cocker joins this party that hopefully will never end. mamma mia this "Rosita" live…

They give us a breather “Mr. Garbage Man”, sweating resplendent and meandering blues, with Pablo overflowing class in every phrasing and guitar pluck, leaving room for the flickering spiritual trance, with the help of choirs and organ. Keyboards that explode again in the rockers and electrifying “Counterfeit Love” y “Message For My Baby”, with Hendrix, the Zeppelin and Stones in the air at times.

In the final stretch, two soul ballads to get carried away, the delicate and beautiful “Gilded (Ruin Of Love)”, with some choirs that empower the theme in its crescendo, with Piso again doing his thing on the keyboards and, from the “ruin”, to the comfortable embrace of “Pure Love”. The pulsations recover their gallop and dance to the sound of the funk pulse of “Wontcha Wontcha” ywith that same velvety texture of soul and rock, with an extra touch of southern air, closes “Queen Of Space & Time”, whispering and mysterious spell under tribal rhythms and spacey atmospheres to keyboards. We remain floating, waiting for the next night train to pass by, howling.