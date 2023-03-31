He may not have been as recognized by the general public as Miles Davis, John Coltrane or Charles Mingus, but the artistic contribution of Dexter Gordon was instrumental in the development of bebop.

A jazz icon ever since Herman Leonard’s lens immortalized him with his sax wrapped in a cloud of smoke – in fact, few images have defined jazz aesthetics so well – he made his gift for improvisation a way of life and , like many other African-American musicians of his generation, experienced a turbulent rise to fame; racial segregation and the indelible stigma of class; the intoxication of success and the insurmountable excesses that, against all odds, did not cut short his professional career.

His winning of the Grammy in 1987, three years before his death, would mean public recognition of a life dedicated to music and that led him to accompany legends such as Nat King Cole, Charlie Parker, Gerry Mulligan, Dizzy Gillespie, Herbie Hancock, Lionel Hampton and, most especially, Louis Armstrong. All of them and many more (Joe Newman, Ernie Royal, Woody Shaw, Sonny Rollins…) have their space in a biography full of so many curiosities that, at times, it becomes more interesting due to the context of the characters and the development of the genre. not for his main character.

Its author, Maxine Gordon, wife of the musician, seeks a correct and partial text, which skilfully avoids the most gruesome episodes to reveal the life and work of the author of classics such as “Go!” (1962), “A Swingin’ affair” (1962) o “Our man in París” (1963). See also SpaceX, the prototype explodes in the Texas fog shortly after take-off: rain of fragments on the launch pad