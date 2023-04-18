Dexys will pass through Madrid on their new European tour

The next Wednesday October 18he Barcelo Theater in Madrid will host the only concert of the British band Dexys, led by Kevin Rowland. Now, the tickets will not be available until this Friday, April 21 on the website of the Barcelo Theater and in Sonora Tickets.

On this tour, the British band will perform songs from “The Feminine Divine” -that will see the light next 28 of July–, but also the main hits of their entire career, including a new adaptation of “Come On Eileen” –whose new mix they released last year–.

“The Feminine Divine” It will be the fifth album with new material produced again by Pete Schwier (Duran Duran, Pet Shop Boys, among many others) accompanied by the well-known musician and producer Toby Chapman (Spandau Ballet, Tom Jones, among others). The album is a combination of the group’s more music-hall sound and a kind of electronic pop, all presenting a kind of debate on the concept of masculinity from an autobiographical and above all a positive perspective.

