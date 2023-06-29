DHL Deutsche Post DHL Group cambia nome in DHL Group – Aziende

The world‘s leading logistics company, Deutsche Post DHL Group, has announced that it will change its company name to “DHL Group” effective July 1, 2023.

The new name reflects the transformation that the group has gone through in recent years and underlines the focus on national and international logistics activities as a driver for future growth.

“Over the past decade, the megatrends of globalisation, e-commerce, digitization and sustainability have had and will continue to have a strong positive effect on our business. They have opened up new growth opportunities for us in many areas.

Today we are one of the most international companies in the world. The name DHL Group and the use of the DHL logo for the group follows the development of the business of our company, which, outside of Germany, almost always uses only the DHL brand. At the same time, within Germany, the DHL brand continues to gain in importance,” said Tobias Meyer, Group CEO.

Already more than 90% of the group’s revenues come from businesses operating under the DHL brand, including the DHL Parcel business in Germany. The Deutsche Post and DHL brands remain unchanged, while the Stock Exchange ticker will change to DHL.

