DHL GLOBAL FORWARDING / IATA CEIV Lithium Battery Certification Acquired – Companies

DHL Global Forwarding Italy, Deutsche Post DHL Group’s air and ocean freight specialist, announces that it has successfully completed the CEIV (Center of Excellence for Independent Validators) Lithium Battery Certification Program of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), becoming the first and the only Italian forwarder to have obtained the certification relating to the safe handling and transport of lithium batteries.

Shipments of lithium batteries (alone or with finished products) must comply with established global safety standards for how they are manufactured, tested, packaged, marked, labeled and documented. These requirements are a key element of the IATA Lithium Battery Shipping Regulations (LBSR) and the IATA Dangerous Goods Regulations (DGR), which combine regulatory and operational input from industry and government experts.

The CEIV Lithium Battery certification program lasted six months, involved a total of nine people (another six will follow courses in the coming months) and concerned everything related to the processes relating to the quality, safety and security of the transport of lithium batteries , from the operative to the warehouse, up to the transport of the goods to the Milan Malpensa airport. In addition to the people and internal procedures, the logistics hub of Pozzuolo Martesana (MI) has been certified.

The new CEIV Lithium Battery certification adds to the CEIV Pharma certification that DHL Global Forwarding Italy has already acquired for several years, as proof of its commitment to be a reliable, versatile and expert partner in the transport of all types of goods.

