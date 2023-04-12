Another internet fraud is circulating in Serbia, and it is stalking people who are not so knowledgeable.

Izvor: Unsplash

Internet scams pop up all the time, and apparently never get old, as people fall for them again and again. A new-old scam is up and running again. Recently, people have again started receiving sms content informing them that their shipment has arrived and that they should accept it:

“DHL: Your package is in our warehouses, please reconfirm the address and pay the shipping costs so that the package can be delivered to you as soon as possible,” the message read, after which you were offered a link to a specific site. Of course, if you don’t expect the package and shipment, you can easily determine that it is a scam. Or if you look at a very strange phone number, and the link has an interesting address that ends with both rs and com. However, fraudsters are “fishing” for the fact that many people are not “internet-educated” and will not notice all this, or who knows, maybe they really expect some kind of email after which they will surely click on the link, and then a real nightmare begins in which they steal your data.

Although many people on social networks dismiss everything as a joke, as this package finally arrived to you from a Nigerian prince who returns everything you invested in it, it is not difficult to imagine an older member of our family receiving this message and opening this link. The solution is to never answer this number or its links. Block it and be sure to inform your friends that this message is spreading and that they too can become victims of Internet fraud.

(WORLD)