DHL / Sustainable successes and a new tool to reduce carbon footprint – Companies

DHL presents its sustainability achievements. Thanks to the 2050 Mission initiative, launched in March 2017 and focused on the commitment to reach net zero by 2050, Deutsche Post DHL has already achieved important milestones. The Group is at the forefront of electrification, having already introduced over 30,000 electric vehicles into its delivery fleet worldwide and ordered up to 12 fully electric cargo planes. Last year, it also secured more than 830 million liters of SAF through 2026.

DHL has created a unique platform, The Era of Sustainable Logistics Global Summit 2023, for logistics and sustainability experts from all sectors to collaborate, develop innovative solutions and take another step towards greener and cleaner logistics. The Group is also helping customers reduce their carbon footprint by introducing the new DHL GoGreen Dashboard. The latter, a new emissions reporting solution for the Group’s large cross-divisional customers, providing transparency based on recognized industry standards such as the GLEC Framework or the recent ISO 14083. The solution allows customers to easily and quickly view emissions of carbon of all the business units of the Group through a single customizable and completely free platform.