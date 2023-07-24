Home » Di Maio receives the “Yaroslav the Wise” award on the decision of Zelensky
Di Maio receives the “Yaroslav the Wise” award on the decision of Zelensky

Louis DiMaiothe EU Special Representative for the Persian Gulf, received the award of the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, signed and proposed by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

A prestigious recognition “for the significant personal merits in strengthening interstate cooperation, supporting state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, promoting the Ukrainian state in the world“.

Delivery by the Ambassador Yaroslav Melnyk was held at 11:30 at the headquarters of the Ukrainian Embassy in Rome.

“I dedicate this prestigious award to the Ukrainian people who fight every day to defend their country from the aggressor.

