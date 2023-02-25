The non-application of the provisions regarding the compilation of the Therapeutic Plan by the MMGs is causing inconvenience to the patients. Fand invites Fimmg and Simg to supervise their members and asks Aifa to evaluate whether to eliminate the procedure which, in the case of diabetes, forces the family doctor to fill in the Treatment Plan, aligning note 100 with what happens for other drugs

An appeal to the organizations of general practitioners to ensure that their members apply the content of AIFA’s “Note 100” to their members in a uniform manner throughout the country, in compliance with the procedures established for compiling the treatment plan for their patients with diabetes. And together with the invitation to Aifa to evaluate the elimination of procedures which, due to their non-linear interpretation by general practitioners, have made the lives of these patients more complicated rather than speeded up.

This is the message, also contained in the letters sent in recent days to Fimmg, Simg and Aifa, that the Found the Italian Diabetic Association addresses with the intention of finding listening and collaboration to put a stop to a situation of uncertainty that emerges from the daily experience of patients, with a worrying frequency.

“It is our obligation to point out that the so-called “Note 100” issued by AIFA has not found its linear application by Fimmg and Simg or at least, according to what we know – because it is reported to us by the territories – by all the doctors associated with them”, declares President Fand Emilio Augusto Benini.

“We ask the two organizations to work towards their members so that instead they seize the opportunities offered by note 100, which gives them the possibility of operating supported by a correct and modern supply of medicines for diabetes – he adds – and clarify to their patients that also general practitioners can draw up the Treatment Plans, the renewals of which are valid for one year. It is not our intention to interfere with organizational and/or contractual issues that are not our responsibility, but we would like to underline that it is not desirable, much less tolerable, that inadequate compliance with certain procedures (e.g. renewal of Nota 100 for a single drug ) go to the detriment of patients, creating further difficulties for those who already have many difficulties”.

“At the same time – continues Benini – we ask ourselves whether, in order to overcome these critical issues highlighted by the general practitioners themselves, it is not the case that AIFA intervenes by eliminating, also with regard to prescriptions for diabetes patients, the compilation from doctor’s part of the sheet (meaning the Treatment Plan), as this prescription concerns citizens with diabetes currently already treated with the drugs referred to in the Treatment Plans in force (over 1 million) and patients to whom there is a recommendation to prescribe anti-inflammatory drugs – diabetes for which a Therapeutic Plan is required (about another 2 million people). It is not clear why, in fact, for the prescription of statins for hypercholesterolemia it is enough to insert note 13 in the specific box of the prescription; just as in the “prevention and treatment of vitamin D deficiency” in adults, it is enough to add note 96, while for the prescription of drugs for diabetes, in addition to adding note 100 to the referral, the general practitioner must fill out for himself the same sheet, the Therapeutic Plan, which previously arrived to the general practitioner filled in by the specialist”.

“We trust that the competent actors and institutions are able to resolve this discomfort in the shortest possible time – concludes Benini – and as an organization we make ourselves completely available, in the collaborative spirit that distinguishes us, with the aim of improving the lives of patients of diabetes, also in relation to the necessary medical aids”.

