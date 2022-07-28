July 27, 2022, Haikou, China – From July 26 to 30, the world-renowned multinational wine group Diageo brought its core brands to the 2nd China International Consumer Goods Expo (hereinafter referred to as “Consumer Expo”). A variety of product layouts are presented in all directions, leveraging on the global consumer boutique platform of the Consumer Expo, sharing high-quality wines with the audience, and exploring the way of brands. Diageo participated in the exhibition for two consecutive years to bring high-quality products and service experience, and to enhance exchanges with consumers and industry partners, gain insight into needs, actively fulfill its firm commitment to deepening the Chinese market, and express Diageo’s “development in China and progress with China” “The original intention.





Diageo makes a wonderful appearance at the 2nd China International Consumer Goods Fair

Fine wines gather to share new opportunities in Hainan

The Consumer Expo brings together international and domestic high-quality consumer goods resources, and plays an important role in leading green, healthy, high-quality and fashionable consumption and promoting the construction of Hainan International Tourism Consumption Center and Hainan Free Trade Port. At this year’s Consumer Expo, Diageo increased its booth area by 50%, bringing a rich and diverse product matrix to the on-site guests, including its popular Scotch whisky brands, such as Johnnie Walker, Sogdon, Mooher, Tasca, etc., as well as premium brands in different alcohol categories such as Baileys, Fortified Gin, Guinness, etc. The exhibits include Sogdon’s highest-year-old “Sogdon 54 Years” whisky, which set the record for Diageo’s highest-year single malt whisky release, Teskar’s 44-year-old whisky, the “masterpiece” of Teskar’s single malt whisky, and Brownla Distillery’s heavyweight whisky. The rejuvenated gifts, such as the Bronla Traceable Collection Series, show Diageo’s rich winery cellar resources and brewing technology with profound historical accumulation.





Diageo presents a rich and diverse product matrix

In addition, Diageo made its debut in the official new product launch area of ​​the Consumer Expo, telling the story of its high-quality products to the audience. Whiskey culture and Chinese culture are integrated, and Diageo has created exclusive gift boxes for the Chinese market. This year, China Aerospace has frequently broken the limit. On the occasion of this glorious moment and the Mid-Autumn Festival, Johnnie Walker Blue Card has launched a special edition of the Mid-Autumn Festival, which pays tribute to the spirit of China‘s aerospace industry and gives a deep and romantic reunion. Sogden also specially launched the “Sugden 15 Years” single malt whisky Mid-Autumn Festival limited gift box to present a gathering moment. The scene also introduced the legendary stories of high-quality wines such as Johnnie Walker 30 Years Purple Gold Selection, “Sogdon 30 Years” single malt whisky, and the third edition of Prima & Ultima’s heritage single malt whisky collection series.





Diageo debuts in the new product launch area of ​​the Consumer Expo

Zhang Weiyang, Marketing Director of Diageo China

With the continuous advancement of the construction of the Hainan Free Trade Port and the improvement of the business environment system, Hainan continues to release the “magnetism” of attracting investment, and foreign investment in China is ushering in new opportunities for development. For Diageo, Hainan plays a dual role, being both an important strategic target for the Chinese market and an important sales channel. At present, Diageo is constantly increasing the layout of the Hainan market, providing consumers with a rich selection of high-end products. At present, Diageo has 5 Johnnie Walker shop-in-shops and 2 Sugardon shop-in-shops in the Hainan duty-free channel. In 2022, it will open shop-in-shops in three duty-free shops to enhance consumers’ understanding of international wine categories.

Deeply cultivate the local area and practice corporate social responsibility

Since entering the Chinese market, Diageo has witnessed the strong resilience and potential of the Chinese economy, and has now developed China into one of the Group’s three global strategic markets. In order to fulfill its commitment to the Chinese market, Diageo is expanding its presence in China by continuously expanding its investment in China. Today, Diageo has established a logistics center in Shenzhen that radiates the entire Asia-Pacific region, announced the establishment of a research and development center in Shanghai, and officially broke ground in Yunnan for its first carbon-neutral Eryuan whisky distillery in China, dedicated to better serve local consumers locally and develop together with China.

As an active practitioner of corporate social responsibility, under the guidance of the “Society 2030: Spirit of Progress” sustainable action plan, Diageo actively promotes responsible drinking, advocates inclusiveness and diversity, and promotes The whole industry chain from grain to wine glass is sustainable. In this Consumer Expo, Diageo launched the “Drinking Wisdom” (DRINKiQ) interactive platform for rational drinking at the exhibition site, bringing a simulation experience activity including “No Drinking and Driving”, to popularize the knowledge of rational drinking to consumers with practical actions, and tell about the dangers of drinking and driving. The concept of sustainable development is also deeply integrated into the design of Diageo’s booth. Recyclable tasting cups are used in the wine tasting session, and 100% plastic-free paper spirits bottles are introduced on the spot, aiming to call for sustainable production and consumption. new pattern. Not only that, Diageo’s sustainable packaging strategy was also displayed on the booth. Starting from the second quarter of 2023, the use of paper gift box packaging for some core Scotch whisky brands will be gradually reduced in stages to promote the green and sustainable development of the industry with practical actions. .





The audience participated in the “No Drinking and Driving” simulation experience activity

Mark Edwards, Managing Director of Diageo China, said: “We are very proud of Diageo’s participation in the Consumer Expo for two consecutive years. The Consumer Expo is an important measure for China to firmly promote the new development pattern of ‘dual circulation’, and it is also an important step for us. A powerful platform to connect more closely with consumers in China. The theme of this year’s Consumer Expo ‘Share Open Opportunities, Create a Better Life’ coincides with our business development goals. We will actively seize new opportunities and continue to expand in the Chinese market. The investment will enable the industry and society to achieve sustainable development while meeting the increasingly diversified and high-end needs of consumers.”

Have fun, drink in moderation

Do not forward this content to minors

About Diageo

Diageo is a world-renowned multinational wine group that brings together more than 200 high-quality wine brands and has a sales network in more than 180 countries and regions. The portfolio includes consumer favourite Scotch whisky brands such as Johnnie Walker, The Singleton, Mortlach, Talisker, Lagavulin etc., as well as premium brands in different alcohol categories such as Baileys, Tanqueray, Smirnoff, Don Julio and Guinness, etc. Diageo also holds a stake in Shuijingfang, the only international wine company that has invested in a liquor brand with a nationally certified cultural heritage.

Based on local development, Diageo explores opportunities in the Chinese spirits consumption market, maintains stable business growth, continues to increase investment and innovation, meets local needs with higher-end and diversified product portfolios, and fulfills its commitment to deepening the Chinese market. At the same time, Diageo actively promotes environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) globally, promotes responsible drinking, advocates inclusiveness and diversity, and promotes the sustainable development of the entire industry chain from grain to wine glass, thereby creating a healthier industry ecology. For more information on responsible drinking, please visit the website.

Diageo is listed on both the London Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. For more information about our people, brands and performance, please visit the website.

