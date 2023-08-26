Dial Up service closed, stop to analog modems

WindTre is preparing to close the dial-up service to connect to the internet through an analog modem. The telephone operator is notifying its landline customers via a note on the August billspecifying that this method of accessing the network will be definitively interrupted starting fromDecember 1, 2023. The information on the official website states that:

WindTre, as part of the progressive plan of technological innovationaimed at replacement of obsolete platforms with the latest generation onescommunicates to all its Customers, with special reference to those who have activated the Internet connectivity service in Dial Up Internet Without Limits mode, that said Service will no longer be provided and therefore starting from 1 December 2023 it will be progressively closed, with the disappearance of the related charges where foreseen. All WindTre customers can view this same communication in the August invoice, with supplementary information reserved only for those who had subscribed to the Dial Up Service.

WindTre thus follows in the footsteps of TIM which interrupted the Dial Up service on July 1st of this year.

Another communication addressed to fixed telephony customers concerns the increase of 0.50 euro per month for the Più Sicuri Casa option. The variation will be applied from 1 October 2023 and is due to “the need to change the positioning of the offer and to provide it with a quality of service that is always in step with the growing needs of the market“. Also in this case, the August bill will report more details.

The Più Sicuri Casa option guarantees protection of the fixed line from the dangers of the network and can be deactivated at any time directly from the official WindTre app, in WindTre shops or on 159. There is also the right of withdrawal in the event that accept the change: you will not have to pay penalties or deactivation costs, the deadline for making a request is 31 October 2023.

